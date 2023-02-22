Main Photo

Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrick (39) defends against Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28).

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:42 into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Florida has won six of its past nine games. Anaheim has lost its past five.

