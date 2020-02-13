NEWARK, N.J. — Riding a three-game losing streak and fading in the wild-card race, the Florida Panthers needed something to get them going.
They got it from a totally unexpected source, a fourth line quickly dubbed the helicopter line. The reason: a center playing with two defenseman. In other words, no wings.
Mike Matheson, Mark Pysyk and Noel Acciari each scored and accounted for eight points as the Panthers got back on track with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
“The way that line played tonight, more lines have to follow that,” Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman said. “They honestly just went in working hard, doing the right things, playing on the right side of the puck and not complicated. Shooting, winning battles. They spent a lot of time in the offensive zone and that’s what we need.”
Florida coach Joel Quenneville, whose team had scored five goals in its last four games, smiled when asked if had found a new fourth line.
“I don’t know if I would call it fourth,” he said. “They were better than that.”
Quenneville had wanted to get Matheson back into the lineup after sitting him on Monday. Pysyk was told earlier in the morning he should be ready to play forward because someone was not feeling good.
Acciari was made their center.
“I looked at it as we’ll be a shutdown line,” he quipped. “We have four D out there and I was the honorary D. so make it five D out there. It was huge for our team. It was a bonus. I think we complemented each other out there. All three goals were in the gritty areas and that’s where they are going to come.”
Frank Vatrano and Brett Connolly also scored as the Panthers won for only second time (2-4-1) since returning from the All-Star break. Sam Montembeault had 25 saves in his first start since Nov. 24.