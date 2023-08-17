Main Photo

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million.

 AP FILE PHOTO

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC, signing a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

The team announced the addition of the three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the seven-year veteran with the Dallas Cowboys is joining the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $4 million and incentives could boost his compensation to $6 million.

