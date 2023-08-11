Main Photo

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) scores around Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto on an RBI single by Jordan Walker during the third inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Paul Goldschmidt surpassed 1,100 RBIs with a two-run single and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead 5-2 on his two-run hit off Kevin Kelly (4-2) during the fourth. The St. Louis slugger has 1,101 RBIs.

