Paula Reto, from South Africa attempts a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the CP Women’s Open golf tournament.

 ADRIAN WYLD/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto shot a course-record 9-under 62 on Thursday at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

“It’s not something I’m familiar with,” Reto said about the low score.

