Main Photo

Julianna Peña, right, stunned pretty much everyone but herself when she took the bantamweight title from two-division champion Amanda Nunes, left, in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

 AP FILE PHOTO

DALLAS — Julianna Peña stunned pretty much everyone but herself when she took the bantamweight title from two-division champion Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

“I’m the champion of the world. This is what I wanted,” Peña said. “Now there’s nothing left to do but the job itself. And that’s let people know who I am. This is my opportunity to show people who I am and kind of let them get to know me.”

Recommended for you