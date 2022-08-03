Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson greets players as they arrive at practice.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Doug Pederson has no interest in being coy. His straightforward approach with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a welcome respite for players who endured an 11-month fiasco under Urban Meyer.

Among Meyer’s many missteps: having rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew; allowing Tim Tebow to try to resurrect his playing career as a tight end; and believing motivational gimmicks would inspire professional athletes, many of them millionaires.

Recommended for you