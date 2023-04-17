Britain Tennis Billie Jean King Cup

France’s Caroline Garcia reacts after her side win the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying match between Great Britain and France at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, England, Saturday April 15, 2023.

 BRADLEY COLLYER/PA via AP

Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals, where the Americans will have the chance to extend their record for most titles.

Pegula and Coco Gauff both won twice in a 4-0 victory over Austria in Delray Beach, Florida. Pegula clinched the best-of-five tie for the Americans with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria’s Julia Grabher on Saturday.

