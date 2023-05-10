Main Photo

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed's third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade.

And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the purple-and-gold best in show ribbon go to ... Ribbon?

Recommended for you