Edinho stands at the tomb of his father, late Brazilian soccer great Pele, which the public can visit for the first time in the mausoleum at Necropole Ecumenica Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil.

 ANDRE PENNER/AP PHOTO

SANTOS, Brazil — The mausoleum built for the golden casket of Pelé was opened for visitors on Monday.

On the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo, the mausoleum welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pelé; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there’s an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pelé was still playing. The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue.

