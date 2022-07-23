Main Photo

Bernarda Pera from the US cheers after winning in the quarterfinal of the women’s ATP tennis tournament.

 DANIEL BOCKWOLDT/DPA VIA AP

HAMBURG, Germany — American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women’s final of the Hamburg European Open after they won their semifinals in straight sets on Friday.

Pera, who secured her first WTA title in Budapest last week, advanced over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-4.

Recommended for you