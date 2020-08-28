ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Perez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Perez homered to center off Mychal Givens (0-1). It was his first long ball since Aug. 10, 2018.
Ryan Sherriff (1-0) worked a perfect eighth in his first big league game since May 7, 2018, due to Tommy John surgery.
Diego Castillo pitched the ninth to get his first save. Ten Tampa Bay relievers have a save this season.
Brandon Lowe hit his 10th homer for the Rays, who have won nine of 11.
The Orioles are 8-3 on the road after losing the first two games of the series. Their only other defeat away from home came opening day at Boston.