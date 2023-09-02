Main Photo

Nelly Korda tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic golf tournament.

 CRAIG MITCHELLDYER/AP PHOTO

PORTLAND, Ore. — Perrine Delacour shot a 9-under 63 in morning rain Thursday at Columbia Edgewater to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic.

Winless on the LPGA Tour, Delacour opened with a birdie and ran off five straight on Nos. 3-7 in a front-nine 30. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman added birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17 in the bogey-free round on the tree-lined layout.

