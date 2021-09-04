RALEIGH, N.C. — Ricky Person Jr. scored three first-half touchdowns and was one of two North Carolina State players to run for more than 100 yards in the Wolfpack’s 45-0 season-opening win against South Florida.
It marked the Wolfpack’s first season-opening shutout victory in 17 years.
Fellow back Zonovan Knight ran for 163 yards and a 46-yard touchdown, part of a 293-yard rushing day in a dominating performance by N.C. State to start coach Dave Doeren’s ninth season in Raleigh.
“I just asked them to be mature, and they showed that to me,” Doeren said, adding: “They really took things to heart that we pointed out in the offseason that we needed to improve on.”
Person had a 33-yard TD catch from Devin Leary on a perfectly executed wheel route on the Wolfpack’s first drive, then scored a pair of 11-yard runs in the second quarter for a 24-0 halftime lead.
It marked the second straight year that Person opened the season with a multi-TD game, and he went on to finish with 105 of his 148 total yards on the ground.
The Wolfpack also had a solid return from Leary, who was playing for the first time since going down with a broken leg last October. Leary completed 17 of 26 passes for 232 yards and two scores, with his main mistake being an underthrown ball for an interception that could’ve been a touchdown.
N.C. State had little else go wrong, from the offense rolling right along to the defense making everything difficult for USF and picking off three passes.
That had second-year coach Jeff Scott pulling starter Cade Fortin — a transfer from Wolfpack rival North Carolina — for Timmy McClain before halftime in search of a spark. It didn’t work, with McClain throwing a pair of deep-in-Wolfpack-territory interceptions before Fortin returned early in the third quarter.
By the end, USF had managed most of its 271 yards after the outcome was long decided.
“It just never really felt like we could get in rhythm,” Scott said. “That was disappointing because I felt like we were going to play a lot better than that.”