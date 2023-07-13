Main Photo

Peter Kuest hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

GULLANE, Scotland — One of the more famous axioms in golf is that players tend to make 80% of their money in 20% of their tournaments.

That usually means a good year. And it can be a PGA Tour card.

