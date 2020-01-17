SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino is glad to have a job again, even if it’s at one of the bottom programs in the second tier of college football.
“I knew I wasn’t going to stay retired,” Petrino said Thursday at his introductory news conference at Missouri State. “It was just a temporary retirement.”
Petrino, 58, had been out of the game since his November 2018 firing at Louisville. He landed at the Springfield, Missouri, school largely because of his relationship with athletic director Kyle Moats. The two worked at Louisville together in 2006-07.
Moats said Petrino contacted him about the job after Dave Steckel was fired last week after winning 13 games in five seasons for the Bears of the Football Championship Subdivision. School president Cliff Smart signed off on the hiring.
“With a 119-56 record as a head coach at three FBS schools, not only have we hired the best coach available, we have hired one of the best offensive coaches in the history of the game,” Smart said. “We’ve also hired someone who will run a clean program, be compliant in all aspects of the NCAA and graduate his student athletes. That’s been his history.”