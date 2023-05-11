Main Photo

Captain Sergio Garcia looks on from the 18th fairway during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club.

 SCOTT TAETSCH/LIV GOLF VIA AP

The PGA Championship stuck to its mission of getting the strongest field of the four majors, announcing a field Wednesday that includes 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking no matter what tour they play.

Missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia, the former Masters champion who had been eligible for every major dating to the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie.

