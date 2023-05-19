Main Photo

Jason Day, of Australia, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Four layers of clothes, beanies and hand warmers were everywhere on the eve of the PGA Championship, a reminder how this major will be different from the previous six at Oak Hill.

The temperature was 37 degrees — it felt colder with a morning breeze — and it made the 7,394 yards on the scorecard of a par 70 feel even longer.

