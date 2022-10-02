Main Photo

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, and LIV Golf managing director Majed Al Sorour cheer from the stage before the trophy presentation at the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston tournament.

 MARY SCHWALM/AP PHOTO

The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them.

The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour’s response to the amended antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff.

