Main Photo

Si Woo Kim holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament.

 MATT YORK/AP PHOTO

HONOLULU — Activity on the practice range at Waialae used to be predictable. Instead of standing behind players to watch their swings, the more common move was to stand to the side and try to inconspicuously look at the front of the golf bag to see whose name was on it.

Such was the case this year at the Sony Open, even though it was the 11th tournament of the PGA Tour’s final wraparound season.

Recommended for you