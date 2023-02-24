Main Photo

The second year of Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be going to three courses owned by former President Donald Trump as part of a 14-event schedule in 2023, according to a report from SI.com.

Players who joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf can still play in all the majors — and qualify for the Ryder Cup — now that the PGA Championship and British Open have announced only minor tweaks to existing criteria.

But the main avenue to golf’s biggest events still start with the PGA Tour, and that might become increasingly difficult for most LIV Golf players.

