Tom Kim, of South Korea, watches his team-winning putt go in on the 18th green during their four ball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament.

 AP FILE PHOTO

One swing can go a long way, whether the shot ends up in the water, on the green or in the hole.

One swing cost Mito Pereira his first major championship. It validated the rise of Tom Kim. And for Jordan Spieth, it had observers on the edge of their seats as he stood on the edge of a cliff.

