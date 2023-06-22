Main Photo

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

CROMWELL, Conn. — Nathan Grube, the tournament director of the Travelers Championship, used to worry about the years when the U.S. Open took place on the West Coast.

Many of the world’s top golfers would make a decision to take a break the week following the major or head to Europe to begin preparing for the Open Championship, rather than travel across the country to play at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Recommended for you