Main Photo

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles).

 THIBAULT CAMUS/AP PHOTO

BORDEAUX, France — It was not so long ago that Jasper Philipsen was nicknamed “Jasper Disaster.”

In the space of a week at the Tour de France, he has morphed into “Jasper The Master,” dominating the sprints with ease.

Recommended for you