Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe, left, walks back to the dugout after striking out against Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola during the sixth inning.

 STEVE NESIUS/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

It’s the Phillies’ longest winning streak away from home since the 1976 club won a franchise-best 13 straight.

