Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 38th homer for Philadelphia in the playoff-contending Phillies’ 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night on Roberto Clemente Day throughout the majors.

Schwarber connected off Pablo López in the sixth with a solo shot to right-center. The Phillies are second in the NL wild-card race.

