Main Photo

Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, defender Lukas MacNaughton added a second-half score and Nashville defeated Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Nashville (6-3-4) has won five straight at home in all competitions for the first time in club history — outscoring its opponents 11-2 along the way. Nashville improves to 8-0-0 in its last 16 matches when scoring multiple goals and remains 0-4-4 when they score one or less.

