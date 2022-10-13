Main Photo

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert will host CBS’ “Pickled,” a pickleball tournament in which celebrities will compete.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — The pickleball craze is getting the Stephen Colbert treatment, with charity the winner.

Colbert will host CBS’ “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special centered on a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the players: Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim, Max Greenfield, Luis Guzman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro and Kelly Rowland.

