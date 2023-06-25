Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Garrett Cooper reacts to a close pitch during the first inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game losing streak, rallying to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

Down 1-0 after eight innings, Pittsburgh scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro.

