Main Photo

Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet scores on the Orlando Magic defense.

 CHRIS YOUNG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot a season-best 60.2%.

Recommended for you