Main Photo

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) and goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Brayden Point extended his goal streak to five games, backup Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his seventh straight win, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night.

Brandon Hagel had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored. Nikita Kucherov had three assists in his second consecutive game.

Recommended for you