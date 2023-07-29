Main Photo

Dustin Poirier, right, kicks Michael Chandler during the first round of a lightweight bout in the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event. No. 2 ranked lightweight Poirier face No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the so-called BMF title in Salt Lake City.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Dustin Poirier said early this week that if Saturday's headline bout at UFC 291 goes the five-round distance, both fighters might wind up in the hospital.

His opponent, Justin Gaethje, didn't disagree.

