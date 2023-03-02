Main Photo

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, middle, reaches for the ball between Golden State Warriors forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) and forward Anthony Lamb.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO — The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs.

Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night.

