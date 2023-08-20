Olympics Paris Seine

Athletes dive and swim in the Seine river from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. In 2024. Paris Olympics organizers and other officials cancelled paratriathlon swimming competition Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in the Seine River because of new concerns about water quality. The competition is a key test event ahead of the 2024 Summer Games. 

 MICHEL EULER/AP PHOTO, FILE

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers and other officials canceled a paratriathlon swimming test event Saturday in the Seine River because of new concerns about water quality.

The competition was transformed into a duathlon instead, involving just running and biking. The cancellation is a fresh blow both to organizers of the 2024 Summer Games and to the city’s ambitions to reopen the iconic river to public swimming after next year’s Olympics.

