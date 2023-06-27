WATKINS GLEN, New York — Porsche’s victory in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen turned out to be short-lived. During the post-race inspection, the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963 was found to have a front skid block outside of the permitted thickness and moved to the back of the GTP class field.
That gave the victory to the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8, making it the first time in over 20 years a BMW prototype had won an IMSA race.
Porsche Motorsport issued a statement Sunday night saying it would protest the decision.
“Following post-race inspection at Watkins Glen International, IMSA has penalized the No. 6 entry in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen citing that the front skid wear of the No. 6 Porsche was less than one millimeter outside the legal tolerance,” Porsche’s statement said. “The rear skid wear was noted to be well within the legal tolerance. Porsche Penske Motorsport plans to collect all of the data and follow the protest procedures.”
Porsche’s Mathieu Jaminet had passed BMW’s Connor De Philippi in the late stages of the race before a full-course caution came out with four minutes to go.
With Porsche moved to the rear of the field, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac was elevated to second place. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura moved up to third place.
If the decision to drop the No. 6 Porsche stands, the championship standings will be greatly affected. The No. 6 Porsche led the GTP standings coming into the race.
LMP2The No. 04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA LMP2 07 took the checkered flag in the LMP2 class, making it a memorable month for driver George Kurtz, who also won the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans two weeks ago. Kurtz was joined by Ben Hanley and Nolan Siegel behind the wheel.
“To be able to come away with a win here is incredibly gratifying and it shows the teamwork that we have,” Kurtz said. “It’s been a great month and I want to keep the momentum going.”
The No. 18 Era Motorsport entry was second and the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports rounded out the podium in third place.
LMP3The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 captured the LMP3 class victory, making the winning pass on the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier with less than an hour to go. The Riley Motorsport entry built an 8-second advantage before the race ended in a full-course caution. The victory extended Riley’s lead in the LMP3 class standings.
The Jr III Racing entry of Dylan Murry, Garett Grist and Dakota Dickerson spent a good portion of the race out front before settling for second place. Murry was a race-day addition to the team.
The No. 17 AWA Duqueine D08 of Anthony Mantella, Wayne Boyd and Nico Varrone placed third.
The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns in two weeks at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the Chevrolet Grand Prix.