WATKINS GLEN, New York — Porsche’s victory in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen turned out to be short-lived. During the post-race inspection, the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963 was found to have a front skid block outside of the permitted thickness and moved to the back of the GTP class field.

That gave the victory to the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8, making it the first time in over 20 years a BMW prototype had won an IMSA race.

