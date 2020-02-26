CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers turned what looked like another lopsided loss into a stunning win Monday night.
Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Cleveland rallied from a 22-point deficit for a 125-119 victory over the Miami Heat.
Porter was 9 of 18 from the field and hit four 3-pointers in his 41 minutes on the floor.
Cleveland, which trailed 84-62 midway through the third quarter, handed the Heat their first loss in nine overtime games this season.
Miami played without All-Star Jimmy Butler, who missed his second straight game because of personal reasons, but coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t interested in any excuses.
“Whoever is out there, we’ve got enough,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who’s out there. We’ve got enough to win.”
Porter’s dunk after a pass from Kevin Love gave Cleveland a 119-118 lead with 1:20 to play. Fellow rookie Darius Garland’s runner in the lane put the Cavaliers ahead 121-118 with 40 seconds remaining.
Jae Crowder missed a 3-pointer from the corner before Love scored after an offensive rebound with six seconds left and Porter hit two free throws to seal it.
Miami scored one point over the final 1:44, a technical free throw by Kendrick Nunn with 1.4 seconds to play.
Cleveland’s comeback came with Andre Drummond and Collin Sexton on the bench. Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds as seven Cleveland players scored in double figures. Larry Nance Jr. scored 16 points and Tristan Thompson added 15.
The Cavaliers played their first home game since J.B. Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein as head coach. Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.
Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. Goran Dragic also scored 22 and Kendrick Nunn, who tied the game with six seconds left in regulation, added 21.
The Heat routed Cleveland 124-105 on Saturday, a game in which Miami never trailed and led by 31 points, and appeared headed to another easy win on this night. Miami scored the first 10 points and stretched a double-figure lead until the Cavaliers rallied.
Porter hit consecutive 3s to give the Cavs their first lead, 107-104, with four minutes left in regulation.
Nunn’s rebound basket tied the game with six seconds remaining. Porter missed a fadeaway jumper, and a rebound dunk by Nance came after time expired.
The Heat, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, fell to 13-18 on the road.
“It’s our job,” Adebayo said. “We play on the road. We’ve got to figure it out. Until we figure it out, we’re going to keep losing over and over.”