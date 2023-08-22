There could be some new rivalries between Christian schools brewing in the evolving Big 12 Conference.

With BYU coming in this season, the Big 12 has three private Christian schools from different denominations. The Cougars, the 1984 national champions who played the past 12 seasons as an independent, are now in the same league with Baylor and TCU — whose 118-game “Revivalry” in Texas dates to a scoreless tie in 1899.

Recommended for you