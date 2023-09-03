Main Photo

Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway.

 DON HOWARD/AP PHOTO

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Preece had a message to deliver, no matter how bad his eyes looked after his frightening crash at Daytona last week.

“It’s OK to not race,” the Stewart Haas Racing driver said at Darlington on Saturday. “But it’s OK to race, and I think that’s what needs to be said.”

