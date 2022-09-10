Main Photo

Team players stand on the pitch during minutes silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior the Group B Europa Conference League soccer match.

 IAN WALTON/AP PHOTO

The Premier League postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across a mourning Britain on Friday.

England’s top-flight soccer clubs held a meeting on Friday and said they wanted to “pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.”

