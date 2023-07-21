Main Photo

Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The pressure is on Billy Napier going into his second year at Florida, especially considering how his first one ended.

The Gators finished 6-7 losing five of their final seven games, and the skid culminated in a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

