Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his side’s opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States.

 LUCA BRUNO/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.

