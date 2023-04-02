NCAA AP Player of the Year Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts after being fouled by Fairleigh Dickinson in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Edey was honored Friday, as The Associated Press men’s college basketball Player of the Year.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO, FILE

Zach Edey spent the days following Purdue’s historic NCAA Tournament loss lying low, his phone turned off, along with the rest of the outside world.

The disappointing finish did little to diminish the season the Boilermakers big man had.

