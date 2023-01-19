Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

A trio of playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments.

Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason.

