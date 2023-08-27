Main Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy runs into the end zone for a touchdown.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy ran for a 5-yard touchdown during a brief tune-up for the season opener for San Francisco before the Los Angeles Chargers backups beat the 49ers 23-12 in the exhibition finale on Friday night.

The teams took different approaches in the final preseason game with San Francisco (1-2) playing Purdy and several other starters for two drives, while the Chargers (2-1) used almost exclusively second and third-string players.

