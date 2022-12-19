Frisco Bowl Football

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs from North Texas linebacker Mazin Richards (44) during the first quarter of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Frisco, Texas.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 on Saturday night in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl.

Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third quarter that saw five lead changes. He added 137 passing yards and one touchdown in Boise State’s first bowl victory since 2017.

Recommended for you