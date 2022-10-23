Main Photo

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs with the ball in the first half.

 JACOB KUPFERMAN/AP PHOTO

CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home, 27-21, over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 14th straight overall — but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1).

Recommended for you