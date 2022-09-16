Main Photo

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, foreground, throws a pass.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Anthony Richardson could use a confidence boost.

The Florida quarterback was admittedly shaken during his two-turnover performance against Kentucky last week that included more than a dozen errant throws. He missed high and low, left and right, short and deep. He completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards in the 26-16 loss — both of picks led to touchdowns for the Wildcats — and he ran for just 4 yards.

Recommended for you