MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia has questions at quarterback. Miami has questions at receiver.
Both teams hope Saturday night provides answers.
No. 11 Miami (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) plays host to Virginia (1-3, 1-3) this week, each side looking for clarity about certain elements of their offense. The Hurricanes listed nine receivers as starters for three spots on this week’s depth chart, an obvious sign that the competition for playing time there is wide open. And Virginia is coming off a week where it used three quarterbacks while waiting for starter Brennan Armstrong to satisfy requirements for being removed from concussion protocols.
If recent Miami-Virginia history is any guide, this one might not be an offensive showcase.
“We’ve played them the last two years and I don’t think anybody’s gotten 20 points,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “I’m not sure if anybody’s gotten 17 points in this game over the last two years.”
He’s right: Virginia won 16-13 two years ago and Miami won 17-9 last season. Since the start of the 2018 season, only six of 145 ACC games saw a team win by scoring 17 points or less — and the Hurricanes and Cavaliers are responsible for two of those matchups.
Virginia hasn’t shown that kind of defense of late, giving up 41, 38 and 40 points in its last three games, all of which were sizable losses. But Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall believes his team is closer than some might think to being on the right path.
“I love my team. I love who they are. I love how they prepare,” Mendenhall said. “And yeah, a handful of plays each week are what we need to make to continue to grow and improve our program. But those areas are, I would say, a consolidation of where most of our focus is right now.”
With Armstrong out, the Cavaliers used Lindell Stone and Ira Armstead at quarterback last week. The uncertainty there — whether Armstrong or Stone starts this week — is a complexity for Miami, since Diaz said the Cavaliers’ scheme changes considerably depending on who is under center.
“It’ll be a challenge for our defense in terms of their preparation and awareness during the game,” Diaz said.