Genesis Invitational Golf

Jon Rahm, left, holds the winner’s trophy next to Tiger Woods after winning the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

 RYAN KANG/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Rahm is playing at such a high level he felt he didn’t need the Official World Golf Ranking to tell him he was the No. 1 player in golf.

Rahm earned another trophy Sunday in the Genesis Invitational, his fifth in his last nine tournaments worldwide, and this was a big one. He won on a course like Riviera, at a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods and after a tense battle with Max Homa that required Rahm’s best golf.

