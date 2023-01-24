Main Photo

Jon Rahm hold the winner’s trophy after the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Jon Rahm took advantage of mistakes by rookie Davis Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win The American Express by one stroke on Sunday, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.

They were tied with three holes to play when Thompson, who led through 36 holes and shared the lead with Rahm going into Sunday, pulled his drive into a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 16th and wound up with par. Rahm made birdie to take the lead.

Recommended for you